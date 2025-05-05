LAURINBURG —The 2025 state playoff brackets for baseball and softball were released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) on Monday. Both Scotland programs qualified for the tournament, with the Lady Scots softball team earning the No. 2 seed in the 3A East and the right to host No. 31 West Brunswick on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. while the baseball squad obtained the No. 30 seed and a trip to face No. 3 seeded Southern Alamance.

Softball had a dominant regular season and conference tournament that saw them go 23-1 overall and a perfect 13-0 against conference opponents on their way to a fourth consecutive conference title. Their only loss this season came in a 1-0 final back on Feb. 28 at the hands of defending 3A state champions South Brunswick (the three seed this year); the Scots would get revenge against the Cougars at home on March 17 with a 3-1 victory.

As for their opponent, the Trojans have gone 7-12 thus far this season. Their most recent game was on Thursday on the road at South Brunswick, which was a 10-0 loss.

Should Scotland emerge victorious at home on Tuesday night, they will host the victor of the matchup between No. 18 Western Alamance and No. 15 North Brunswick. Second round games will take place on Friday night.

Baseball meanwhile went 12-11 overall and 7-5 in conference games over the course of the regular season and conference tournament, where they fell in the first round at the hands of Southern Lee by a score of 2-1 last Monday night. The Patriots on the other hand carry a season record of 16-6-1 into the postseason, having most recently played Eastern Randolph to a 4-4 tie on Friday.

If the Scots win, they would remain on the road in the second round against either No. 19 First Flight or No. 14 West Carteret. Just like for softball, second round games will take place on Friday.

The full brackets for both sports can be found on HighSchoolOT here: 2025 NCHSAA 3A Softball State Playoff Bracket | 2025 NCHSAA 3A Baseball State Playoff Bracket

All important dates for the remainder of the season for both sports can be found on the NCHSAA website here: Softball – NCHSAA | Baseball – NCHSAA