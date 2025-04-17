LAURINBURG —Two of Scotland football’s premier offensive stars have found college homes for the fall of 2025. Dajuan Gibson (Louisburg College) and Quatavius Everette (Winston-Salem State) signed their papers to play collegiate football on Thursday afternoon at a signing ceremony in the Scotland High School auditorium.

Gibson’s numbers improved during each of his three seasons on the varsity squad, with his senior year stats leading the team in three different areas. He hauled in 47 receptions for 971 yards and nine touchdowns while also adding four carries for 69 yards and an additional touchdown on the ground.

Everette’s best high school season with the team came during his junior year where he caught 41 passes for 755 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught 36 passes for 575 yards and five touchdowns this past season, all of which were second on the team behind Gibson.

The pair were also two of Scotland’s top defenders in 2024 with five interceptions between them (three for Gibson and two for Everette). They were first and second on the team in that area respectively.

Louisburg is coming off of an 8-3 season in 2024, having fallen to the College of Dupage by a score of 31-14 in the NJCAA DIII National Championship. Their 2025 season schedule is not available on their athletics website as of this writing.

Winston-Salem State meanwhile finished 7-3 (5-2 in conference games) in 2024. They compete in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) as a Division II school. Their 2025 season schedule is not available on the athletics website as of this writing.

Scotland went 7-6 overall (3-3 in conference games) during the 2024 season and were able to advance to the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs for the second consecutive season. In addition to their playoff victory over Union Pines, they picked up a playoff victory against Terry Sanford before falling to top seeded Havelock.

Congratulations to Gibson, Everette and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!