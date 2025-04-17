LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team picked up a 5-2 home victory over Mid Atlantic Christian University on Tuesday afternoon. The team also held an 11-3 advantage in the top of the seventh in game two of a doubleheader, though the box score has not been officially marked as final as of this writing. With the first victory, the Knights improved their season record to 22-16.

St. Andrews scored one run in the bottom of the first inning, another in the fifth and three more in the sixth while Mid Atlantic Christian got both of their runs in the top of the fifth frame. The Knights outhit Mid Atlantic Christian 7-4.

Josh Zambito led St. Andrews in hits with a 2-3 performance at the plate along with an RBI. Garrett Wolff and Caden Santucci also both had an RBI.

Blane Wagner started the game on the mound and earned the victory. Wagner pitched five innings of two-run ball and had two strikeouts against one walk.

St. Andrews will wrap up their 2025 home schedule with a three-game series against Tennessee Wesleyan over Friday (doubleheader) and Saturday. Friday’s games will start at noon and 3 p.m. while Saturday’s contest will begin at noon.

Beach volleyball wraps up regular season with split against Sandhills Community College

The Knights won game one of a doubleheader against the Flyers 4-1 but dropped the second contest 3-2. St. Andrews finishes their 2025 regular season at 16-17 with the split of the games and won three of four games against the Flyers during the season after winning both matchups on Feb. 25 in 4-1 finals.

In the victorious matchup, the wins for St. Andrews were as follows:

-Kyra McKinney and Cayleigh Pelletier defeated Aydan Bullard and Nikki Lambert by scores of 21-11 twice.

-Emily Hinchliffe and Bella DiDonna beat Lainey Mullins and Reagan Smith by scores of 21-14 and 21-8.

-Paige Green and Mackenzie Fa’apouli over Zoey Hall and Katelyn Bunting 21-16, 17-21, 15-9.

-Davanee McKinney/ Hayden Larrimore won against Jacque Holden and Emery Freeman 17-21, 21-9, 15-5.

Exhibition: Jordyn Skeens and Kaley Berger defeated Kennedy Koziarz and Anyssia Mains by scores of 21-7 and 21-16.

In the second game, the wins for the Knights are below:

-Skyler Clayton and Mackenzie Fa’apouli over Zoey Hall and Katelyn Bunting by scores of 23-21 and 21-14.

-Davanee McKinney and Hayden Larrimore defeated Jacque Holden and Emery Freeman in 21-8 and 21-7 finals.

Softball drops both of last home doubleheader against Truett McConnell

The Knights fell to the Bears in 8-0 and 10-1 finals at home on Wednesday afternoon. St. Andrews falls to 3-37 (0-26 in conference games) on the season with the two losses (24 straight overall) while Truett McConnell improves to 29-13 (20-8 against conference opponents) with the two wins (four straight overall).

In the first contest, the Bears got two runs in the top of the second inning, four more in the third, one in the fourth and one more in the sixth. Truett McConnell outhit St. Andrews 12-4 over the course of the game.

Olivia Plybon, Taylor Maynard, Jaylin Joss and Gabriella Pantoja each had one hit. Valentina Jara and Kassidy Smith split the pitching duties with three innings of work each.

In the second game, the Bears got a run in the top of the first, two in the fifth and seven in the sixth while the Knights got their lone run in the bottom of the sixth. Truett McConnell outhit St. Andrews 17-2 in the game.

Tess Ruschman went 1-3 batting and had the team’s lone RBI. Jara added a hit and went 1-2.

The Knights will wrap up their regular season on the road Thursday afternoon against Columbia. The games will start at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.