LAURINBURG —Optimist Jamboree Results for the first two days of the 2025 season were provided by Bear Hughes in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange on Tuesday. The results from Saturday and Monday are listed below:
Monday, April 14:
Joe Bowen Edward Jones 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
JPH Logging played Miyako
Highland Primary played Johnson Brothers Construction
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Edward Jones def. General McArthur’s 5-1
Gibson Oil def. Ned’s Pawn 6-2
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Tricoast Mechanical def. One Hour Heating & Air 6-0
Leading Hitters for One Hour Harlan Chavis, Wesley Clark
Doug’s Tire tied Eric Byrd Insurance 5-5
Leading Hitters for Doug’s Colton Blakey & Adam Locklear, for Eric Byrd was Noah Thorpe and Knox Liles
Realty World 12U Baseball
Pizza Inn def. First Bank 5-2
Leading Hitters Pizza Inn Fairley Whitlock, Sawyer Oxendine, & Colton Jackson McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def Dunbar 5-0
Realty World 8U Softball
Sheriff’s Dept def. State Farm 2-0
Hayes Forest Products def. State Farm 12-0
Quality Oil def. Weichert Realty 7-3
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
Tier One def. Be Relentless 10-2
Leading Hitter Tier One- Vaedah, Be Relentless- Khloe Oxendine
Knights of Columbus def. State Line Realty 10-4
Leading Hitters for KOC was Aniya Deal, for State Line was Macie Britt
Saturday, April 12:
Joe Bowen Edward Jones 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
PCI played Johnson Brothers Construction
Locklear & Son Landscaping played M2 Builders
JPH Logging played Miyako
McCarter Electric played Stateline Realty
Highland Primary played Canal Wood
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Gibson Oil def Ned’s Pawn 6-4 Leading hitter for Gibson was Carter, for Ned’s was Braylon
Harley’s Tuxedo def. WKND Warrior 7-5 Leading Hitters for Harley’s was Soren & Buje, for ‘WKND was Miles
Edward Jones def General McArthur’s 5-1 Leading scorer for Edward Jones was Remmington, for Gen McArthur’s was Brice
Lucas Sales & Service def Edward Jones 11-7 Leading scorers for Lucas were Levi & Kaiden, for Ed Jones were Josiah & Reese
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Tier 1 def Tricoast Mechanical 7-2
Tier 1 def Purcell Clinic 10-1
One Hour Heating & Air tied Eric Byrd Insurance 2-2
Earl’s Electric def Doug’s Tire 5-2
Realty World 12U Baseball
Pizza Inn def First Bank 5-2
Leading Hitters Pizza Inn Fairley Whitlock, Sawyer Oxendine, & Colton Jackson McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def Dunbar 5-0
Realty World 8U Softball
Sheriff’s Dept def State Farm 2-0
Hayes Forest Products def State Farm 12-0
Quality Oil def Weichert Realty 7-3
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Treasure City Pawn def Scotland Heathcare 8-7
Nic’s Pic Kwik def Treasure City Pawn 7-1
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
Tier One def Be Relentless 10-2
Knights of Columbus def State Line Realty 10-4