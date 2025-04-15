LAURINBURG —Optimist Jamboree Results for the first two days of the 2025 season were provided by Bear Hughes in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange on Tuesday. The results from Saturday and Monday are listed below:

Monday, April 14:

Joe Bowen Edward Jones 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

JPH Logging played Miyako

Highland Primary played Johnson Brothers Construction

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Edward Jones def. General McArthur’s 5-1

Gibson Oil def. Ned’s Pawn 6-2

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Tricoast Mechanical def. One Hour Heating & Air 6-0

Leading Hitters for One Hour Harlan Chavis, Wesley Clark

Doug’s Tire tied Eric Byrd Insurance 5-5

Leading Hitters for Doug’s Colton Blakey & Adam Locklear, for Eric Byrd was Noah Thorpe and Knox Liles

Realty World 12U Baseball

Realty World 8U Softball

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

Saturday, April 12:

Joe Bowen Edward Jones 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

PCI played Johnson Brothers Construction

Locklear & Son Landscaping played M2 Builders

JPH Logging played Miyako

McCarter Electric played Stateline Realty

Highland Primary played Canal Wood

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Gibson Oil def Ned’s Pawn 6-4 Leading hitter for Gibson was Carter, for Ned’s was Braylon

Harley’s Tuxedo def. WKND Warrior 7-5 Leading Hitters for Harley’s was Soren & Buje, for ‘WKND was Miles

Edward Jones def General McArthur’s 5-1 Leading scorer for Edward Jones was Remmington, for Gen McArthur’s was Brice

Lucas Sales & Service def Edward Jones 11-7 Leading scorers for Lucas were Levi & Kaiden, for Ed Jones were Josiah & Reese

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Tier 1 def Tricoast Mechanical 7-2

Tier 1 def Purcell Clinic 10-1

One Hour Heating & Air tied Eric Byrd Insurance 2-2

Earl’s Electric def Doug’s Tire 5-2

Realty World 12U Baseball

Pizza Inn def First Bank 5-2

Leading Hitters Pizza Inn Fairley Whitlock, Sawyer Oxendine, & Colton Jackson McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def Dunbar 5-0

Realty World 8U Softball

Sheriff’s Dept def State Farm 2-0

Hayes Forest Products def State Farm 12-0

Quality Oil def Weichert Realty 7-3

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Treasure City Pawn def Scotland Heathcare 8-7

Nic’s Pic Kwik def Treasure City Pawn 7-1

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

Tier One def Be Relentless 10-2

Knights of Columbus def State Line Realty 10-4