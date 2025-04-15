LAUREL HILL— Legislators across North Carolina took part last week in North Carolina Legislators in Schools Week, sponsored by the NC Public School Forum.

Representative Garland Pierce was no exception, visiting four schools in Scotland and Hoke counties between April 7-11.

The 2023 NC Principal of the Year, Donna Bledsoe, shed light on the purpose of the week on the Forum’s website.

“North Carolina Legislators in Schools Week is a vital opportunity for lawmakers to step into our schools, see the dedication of our educators and staff, hear directly from students, and engage with their community stakeholders. When legislators experience the positive energy, challenges, and successes of our schools firsthand, it fosters deeper understanding and collaboration,” Bledsoe said.

Rep. Pierce had the opportunity to immerse himself in several types of classrooms at local elementary and high schools, including visiting high school shop students, reading to elementary students, and meeting with Beta Club members. He said afterward that the experience was very exciting and refreshing.

“I have to say I was blown away by these students at each school,” Pierce said. “I found that our local schools at each level are serious about development and extra-curricular opportunities. That is so vital since we are already considering several pieces of legislation to make our schools safer, to give students more positive ways to be engaged in school and out of school.”

“This week was eye-opening, very refreshing, and every legislator should do the same,” he also said. “It is so important not just to see the problems that exist, but to see the exciting things our students are doing and to acknowledge their work.”

Pierce thanked Meredith Bounds of Scotland County Schools and Alison Jones of Hoke County Schools for coordinating the tours.