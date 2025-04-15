LAURINBURG —Scotland football senior Rodney Johnson signed his papers to play collegiate football at Methodist University on Monday morning at the Scotland High School media center. Johnson has played a bit on the offensive and defensive lines during his time with the Scots.

Johnson played in seven games during his past senior season and totaled 25 tackles and three tackles for loss. He also added a sack during the season.

The Scots as a team went 7-6 overall (3-3 in conference games) during the 2024 season and were able to advance to the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs for the second consecutive season. In addition to their playoff victory over Union Pines, they picked up a playoff victory against Terry Sanford before falling to top seeded Havelock.

The Monarchs are coming off of a 1-9 (1-7 against USA South Athletic Conference opponents) season in 2024. They compete at the Division III level. The team will open their 2025 season on the road at Shenandoah University on Saturday, Sept. 6 with kickoff set for 1 p.m. that day.

Congratulations to Johnson and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!

Johnson’s statistics are from MaxPreps.