KNOXVILLE, TN —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team dropped two of three games on the road against Johnson University over Saturday and Sunday at Russell Morgan Field. The Knights lost both games of Saturday’s doubleheader in 6-5 and 15-0 finals before rebounding to take Sunday’s series finale by a score of 17-3 (eight innings). St. Andrews now stands at 21-16 (10-13 in conference games) on the season after the series while the Royals are 29-11 (18-6 against conference opponents).

In Saturday’s first game, Johnson scored two runs in the bottom of the second, three in the third and one in the ninth. The Knights got two runs in the top of the fourth, two more in the fifth and one in the eighth. The Royals had 11 hits to nine for St. Andrews.

Jesse Osborne went 2-4 batting and led the team in RBIs with two. Garrett Hamby, Aiden Wilson and Bryson Bebber added one RBI apiece. Noah Sorrells (5.2 innings) and Donald Gorgei (2.2 innings) split the pitching duties.

In the second contest, the Royals jumped out with five runs in the bottom of the first, four in the fourth, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Johnson outhit the Knights 11-4 in the game.

Wilson, Isaiah Martin, Alfredo Jimenez Jr. and Bebber had one hit each. The team did not draw any walks but had two batters hit by pitches (Brodie Lewis and Luke Drzemiecki).

In the Knights’ win on Sunday, the Royals got the first run of the contest in the bottom of the first and added two more in the fifth. St. Andrews got six across in the top of the third, three in the fourth, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh. The Knights outhit the Royals 17-8 while Johnson committed five errors in the game.

Martin went 2-4 batting with five RBIs (team high), three runs scored and drew a walk. Cesar Morillo went 2-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Tyler Barfield (six innings) and Bryton Williams (one inning) split the pitching duties.

St. Andrews will return home on Tuesday afternoon for a doubleheader against Mid Atlantic Christian University. The games at Clark Field are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.