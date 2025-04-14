RAEFORD —The Scotland CoEd varsity track and field team competed in the 6th Annual Kathy McMillan Invitational on Saturday at Hoke County High School. No team scores are available on MileSplit North Carolina as of this writing.

On the girls side, Angel Scott’s win in the long jump event with a score of 16-6 was the highlight of the competition. The 4×100 meter relay team finished in second with a time of 50.16 seconds (Seventy-First won the event with a time of 50.02 seconds).

On the boys side, the best they did in any event was seventh place: Andre McNeil in the long jump with a score of 20-4.5. Four athletes achieved 15th in their respective events: Matthew Carter in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.98 seconds, Quatavius Everette in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.37 seconds, Caidyn Penaloza in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:40.98 and Mitchell Davis in the shot put with a score of 33-6.5.

The full results from the meet for all schools can be found using the following link: https://nc.milesplit.com/meets/627627-6th-annual-kathy-mcmillan-invitational-2025/results. Scotland will be back in action with a meet back in Raeford (hosted by Hoke County) on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.