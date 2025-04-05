CAMERON —The Scotland girls soccer team fell on the road Friday night to the Union Pines Vikings by a score of 13-0. The Scots remain winless and fall to 0-9 (0-9 in conference games) on the season with the loss while Union Pines improves to 11-3-1 (8-0 against conference opponents) with their fourth consecutive victory. The Vikings took both regular season games against Scotland, having also won in Laurinburg by a score of 14-0 back on March 11.

No box score or statistics were available from the game on MaxPreps for either team as of this writing. Scotland will return to action on Friday night in Southern Pines against Pinecrest at 6 p.m. The Patriots took the first matchup between the teams in Laurinburg by a score of 16-0 back on March 18.