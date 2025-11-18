LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots got one of their biggest wins of the year in the second round of the playoffs, taking down the Terry Sanford Bulldogs in a 49-40 victory that could ignite a fire under the Scots in the playoffs.

After having a first-round bye to regroup following the Scots’ worst loss of the season to Cape Fear, Scotland unleashed their frustration in a statement win over Terry Sanford.

The importance of the Scots’ win was one of the many things head coach Richard Bailey has preached to his team, stressing the importance of not allowing last week’s problems to carry into future contests. The victory provided a major lift to their confidence, especially because of what lies ahead.

This week, they will be in for a huge battle against the No. 1-seeded Jacksonville Cardinals. Scotland cannot look at how good Jacksonville is, only how they can defeat them and shock the high school sports scene.

“We just have to keep playing and see what happens next,” freshman running back Michael McLean stated after Friday’s victory over Terry Sanford.

“We can for sure beat those guys,” head Richard Bailey said after Friday’s win. “It’s not going to be easy, but we’re going to get ready and we will be up for the challenge.”

Scotland will travel to face the Jacksonville Cardinals on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

