LAURINBURG — After defeating Terry Sanford in the second round of the playoffs, Scotland County fans expressed disappointment over the attendance during Friday’s game.

Laura Bailey is the principal of Scotland High School and took to the social media platform Facebook to express her displeasure over attendance.

“This kinda hurts my heart. Our kids work so hard, and they went into last night’s game with a 7-3 record and a play or two away from winning a conference championship. They really deserve the support of our community. But you know what? They played their rumps off anyway. There are so many things they could be getting into on a Friday night, but they choose to give their all for our school. I could not be more proud, and I’m going to show up for them every time.”

Walter Steele, an alumnus of Scotland High, also took to Facebook to voice his frustration over the fans’ support.

“Attendance for the second round playoff game at Scotland High School Pate Stadium is unbelievable. I attended Scotland High School under some great coaches for over 25 years and with some great players. But the support we show our kids is terrible. We shouldn’t have to beg our parents, friends and others to support these young men. Oh yeah, I forgot there is nothing for them to do. Get real, people and stop playing your violin because that music is old. It’s so bad that no one wants to claim the $102 prize. It took two draws to get a winner out of maybe 125 home team fans in the stands. Whose fault is that?”

Scotland will be on the road for the third round of the playoffs against the Jacksonville Cardinals on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

