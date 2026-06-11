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Fighting Scots release 2026-27 boys soccer schedule

Exchange Report
in ,
Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots boys’ soccer team released their schedule for the 2026-27 season.

Home Opponents

Aug. 11 vs. Union Pines

Aug. 13 vs. South View

Aug. 18 vs. Seventy-First

Aug. 31 vs. Westover

Sept. 3 vs. Red Springs

Sept. 8 vs. Douglas Byrd

Sept. 14 vs. Whiteville

Sept. 21 vs. Gray’s Creek

Sept. 28 vs. Purnell Swett

Oct. 14 vs. Terry Sanford

Oct. 21 vs. Lumberton (Senior Night)

Oct. 26 vs. Cape Fear

Away Opponents

Aug. 19 vs. South View

Aug. 24 vs. Richmond

Aug. 26 vs. Seventy-First

Aug. 27 vs. Red Springs

Sept. 1 vs. Douglas Byrd

Sept. 10 vs. Westover

Sept. 16 vs. Whiteville

Sept. 23 vs. Terry Sanford

Sept. 30 vs. Lumberton

Oct. 5 vs. Cape Fear

Oct. 12 vs. Gray’s Creek

Oct. 19 vs. Purnell Swett

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