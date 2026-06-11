Fighting Scots release 2026-27 boys soccer schedule

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots boys’ soccer team released their schedule for the 2026-27 season.
Home Opponents
Aug. 11 vs. Union Pines
Aug. 13 vs. South View
Aug. 18 vs. Seventy-First
Aug. 31 vs. Westover
Sept. 3 vs. Red Springs
Sept. 8 vs. Douglas Byrd
Sept. 14 vs. Whiteville
Sept. 21 vs. Gray’s Creek
Sept. 28 vs. Purnell Swett
Oct. 14 vs. Terry Sanford
Oct. 21 vs. Lumberton (Senior Night)
Oct. 26 vs. Cape Fear
Away Opponents
Aug. 19 vs. South View
Aug. 24 vs. Richmond
Aug. 26 vs. Seventy-First
Aug. 27 vs. Red Springs
Sept. 1 vs. Douglas Byrd
Sept. 10 vs. Westover
Sept. 16 vs. Whiteville
Sept. 23 vs. Terry Sanford
Sept. 30 vs. Lumberton
Oct. 5 vs. Cape Fear
Oct. 12 vs. Gray’s Creek
Oct. 19 vs. Purnell Swett
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