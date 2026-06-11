Hernandez selected for Top Right Soccer Combine

LAURINBURG —Three-sport athlete Jackson Hernandez of Scotland High School was selected as one of the top 50 soccer players in Charlotte for the Top Right Soccer Combine, where he will perform in front of more than 20 college and professional scouts on June 13.

“This is what I’ve been training for,” Hernandez said. “I’m blessed to be able to say I’m selected as a top 50 player in Charlotte. But the grind doesn’t stop. I’m going to continue to get 1% better every day and keep working towards my goal of playing college soccer.”

Hernandez was a key piece to Scotland’s best soccer season in more than a decade. He finished the season leading the team in steals (35), second in assists (0.8 per game) and shots (2 per game). The Fighting Scots finished with their best record since 2011 and earned a spot in the NCHSAA playoffs, where they were defeated in the first round by J.H. Rose.