LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights men’s volleyball team has had their home contest scheduled for Tuesday night at 6 p.m. against Regent University canceled, Head Coach Noah Ray confirmed in an email to The Laurinburg Exchange. Injuries to the team and the need to prioritize the last weekend of conference games were the given reason for the cancellation of the contest.

The game would have been the first at home for the team since their loss to the Bluefield Rams on Saturday, March 15. The team has had their last three games on the road against Regent, Truett McConnell and most recently Reinhardt on Saturday morning.

With the cancellation, the Knights (1-12, 1-9 in conference games) will next be in action on Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. against Talladega University in Winston-Salem. The team also has two scheduled contests on Saturday against Life at 10:30 a.m. and Truett McConnell at 2 p.m.

There will still be St. Andrews games at home on Tuesday afternoon with the baseball team set to take on Voorhees University in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The team is coming off of a series victory over the CIU Rams after taking the series opener on Friday afternoon before splitting the Saturday doubleheader (lost first game 5-3, won second game 3-2). Elsewhere around St. Andrews athletics the beach volleyball squad will be on the road at Catawba College for two games that are set to start at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.