LAURINBURG —Spring sports registration at Scotland County Parks and Recreation is officially in the final week of registration, which initially opened four weeks ago back on Monday, March 3. The $15 regular registration fee per kid has now been increased to the late registration fee of $20 per kid.

The spring sports that are open for registration are t-ball, softball, baseball and soccer. T-ball is open to kids ages 4-6, softball is open ages 7-15, baseball is open ages 7-12 and soccer is open ages 3-13.

The link to register online can be found here: Catalog – Scotland County Parks and Recreation. The registration process can also be completed in person at any of the three community centers or at Scotland Place. Another method registration can be done is via phone call at 910-277-2585.