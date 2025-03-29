WALESKA, GA —The St. Andrews Knights men’s volleyball team was swept on the road Saturday morning by the Reinhardt University Eagles. St. Andrews falls to 1-12 (1-9 against conference opponents) on the season with their fourth straight loss while Reinhardt improves to 17-3 (10-0 in conference games) with their third consecutive win. The Eagles have taken both regular season meetings between the teams, having also swept the Knights at Harris Court back on Feb. 22.

The scores of the three sets were 25-11, 25-11 and 25-19. The Eagles had more kills (37-6) than St. Andrews, committed fewer errors (15-16) and had a better hitting percentage in every set of the game.

Joseph Mayers led the Knights in kills with three while Nicholas Scorzo had two with Khushpreet Sandhu adding one. Sandhu led the team in digs with five while Scorzo was just behind him with four of his own. Kaleb Middleton dished out all six of the Knights’ assists and also had three digs.

St. Andrews will be back at home for the first time in over two weeks when they host Regent University on Tuesday night. The game will start at 6 p.m. The Knights dropped the prior meeting between the teams in four sets back on March 18.