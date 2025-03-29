LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team took the first contest of a three-game series with the Columbia International University (CIU) Rams on Friday afternoon at Clark Field by a score of 4-0. St. Andrews improves to 16-10 (8-7 in conference games) on the season with their third straight win while the Rams fall to 17-14 (6-10 against conference opponents) with the loss.

The Knights would get three of their runs in the bottom of the third frame and one more in the home half of the eighth. St. Andrews outhit CIU 7-5, though they did commit one error while the Rams didn’t commit any.

Cesar Morillo led the team in hits with a 3-4 day at the plate while also scoring a run. Aiden Wilson would go 1-4 while leading the Knights in RBIs with two. Josh Zambito and Isaiah Martin each had a hit and an RBI.

Pitching wise, it was a terrific day for Noah Sorrells as he gave St. Andrews seven innings of shutout baseball while allowing just three hits and striking out six. Jonathan Foster would earn the save by coming on for the final two innings and not allowing any runs. The pair combined to throw 126 pitches (74 strikes) to the 34 batters they faced.

The two teams will wrap up the series with a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Clark Field. The games are scheduled to start at noon and 3 p.m.