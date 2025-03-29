RAEFORD —The Lady Scots softball team picked up a 19-0 victory over the Hoke County Bucks on Friday night at Hoke County High School. Scotland improves to 11-1 (7-0 in conference games) on the season with their 10th straight win while Hoke County falls to 10-4 (4-3 against conference opponents) with their second straight loss. The Scots have swept the regular season series with the Bucks, having also taken the first meeting in Laurinburg back on March 4 by a score of 5-1.

After scoreless first and second innings, Scotland would get three runs in the top of the third, one in the fourth, four in the fifth and 11 in the sixth (game was stopped after six innings due to the mercy rule). The Scots had 14 hits as a team while the Bucks had zero as Avery Stutts would throw a no hitter. Hoke County would collectively commit three errors in the game.

Khloe Radford led Scotland in hits with a 3-4 night at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. Stutts had a two-run home run and went 2-3 with three RBIs, a run scored and also drew two walks. Ramsey Hale and Addison Ratley each had three RBIs to share the team lead along with Stutts.

On the mound, Stutts pitched all six innings and had 11 strikeouts against one walk. She faced 19 batters and threw 70 total pitches (52 strikes).

Scotland will wrap up their four-game road trip on Tuesday night at Southern Lee. The game will start at 6 p.m. The Scots previously beat the Cavaliers by a score of 15-0 in Laurinburg back on March 7.