LAURINBURG —Scotland Swat has released their travel schedule for the 2025 season. The team’s first competition will be on Saturday, April 12 in Fayetteville while their last competition of the season will be over a three-day period from July 18-July 20 in Charlotte. The team’s full schedule is listed below with the locations of the competitions being in parentheses:

Saturday, April 5: Swat parent/team meeting (Laurinburg)

Saturday, April 12: Ntb Fayetteville tip off (Fayetteville)

Saturday, April 26: Fundraiser game (Laurinburg)

Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4: Circuit of champions (Greensboro)

Saturday, May 17: Warriors tournament (Hoffman)

Saturday, May 31: Bond summer classic (Winston-Salem)

Saturday, June 14: Court bullies day (Southern Pines)

Friday, June 27, Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29: Nsg hoops tournament (Atlanta)

Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6: Big shots southeast jam (Rock Hill, South Carolina)

Friday, July 18, Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20: Big shots Charlotte live (Charlotte)

The schedule is subject to change.