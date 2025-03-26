ROCKINGHAM —The Lady Scots softball team picked up a dominant 15-0 road victory over the archrival Richmond Raiders on Tuesday night. Scotland improves to 9-1 (6-0 in conference games) on the season with their eighth straight victory while Richmond falls to 4-8 (2-4 against conference opponents) with the loss. The game was wrapped up after five innings due to the score.

The Scots scored one of their runs in the first and fourth innings, four in the second and third and five more in the fifth. Scotland had 18 hits as a team while all nine batters had at least one hit. Richmond committed three errors in the game.

Marissa Smith went 3-4 from the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored while Addison Johnson also went 3-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Khloe Radford had the first home run of her career and led the team in RBIs with four (the home run was a grand slam).

Avery Stutts was once again dominant for the Scots on the mound with her fourth perfect game of the season. Stutts had 11 strikeouts and threw just 28 pitches to the 15 batters she faced.

The Scots will have a quick turnaround with a road contest in Hope Mills against the South View Tigers (9-2) on the schedule for Wednesday night. The game will start at 7 p.m. South View has won their last two games, most recently a 14-5 victory over Jack Britt on Tuesday night.