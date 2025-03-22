SANFORD — The Scotland girls soccer team was shutout by the Lee County Yellow Jackets on Friday night, losing 9-0 in the team’s first road contest in two weeks. The Scots fall to 0-5 (0-5 in conference games) on the season with the loss while Lee County improves to 5-3 (3-2 against conference opponents) with their second straight win.

The Yellow Jackets scored seven goals in the first half of the game and another two in the second half of the contest. No box score or other game statistics were available for either team on MaxPreps as of this writing.

Scotland will return home on Tuesday night for a meeting with the Richmond Raiders (3-6-1 overall and 1-3 in conference games), who picked up a 1-0 road victory over Uwharrie Charter Academy on Friday. The game will start at 6 p.m. It will be the first of three straight home games for the team.