MILLIGAN, TN —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team dropped their series opener to the Milligan Buffaloes on Friday afternoon at Anglin Field by a score of 4-2. The Knights fall to 13-10 (5-7 in conference games) on the season with the loss while Milligan improves to 18-11 (9-4 against conference opponents) with the victory.

St. Andrews got both of their runs in the top of the first inning. The Buffaloes meanwhile got one run in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the eighth. The Knights had five hits as a team compared to four for Milligan, though the Knights also committed four errors to one for the Buffaloes.

Garrett Hamby went 2-3 from the plate with a run scored and also drew a walk. Aiden Wilson went 1-3 with two RBIs, a run scored and also drew a walk. Josh Zambito and Garrett Wolff each had a hit.

Noah Sorrells started the game for St. Andrews on the mound and gave the team six innings of two-run ball (only one run earned). Sorrells had three strikeouts against four walks.

The two teams will wrap up the three-game series on Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader. The games are scheduled to start at noon and 3 p.m.

Beach volleyball loses at home to Mobile

The Knights dropped a home contest to Mobile by a score of 4-1 on Friday afternoon. St. Andrews falls to 11-7 on the season with the loss while the Rams improve to 17-1 with their seventh consecutive victory. No box score or game statistics were available from either side as of this writing.

St. Andrews will have two more home games on Saturday against William Carey and Loyola. The games are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.