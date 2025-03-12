WINSTON-SALEM —The St. Andrews Knights men’s volleyball team picked up their first victory of the 2025 season on the road against Carolina University on Tuesday night. The Knights’ 3-1 win improves their season record to 1-8 (1-6 in conference games) while the Bruins fall to 2-10 (1-6 against conference opponents) with their eighth consecutive loss. St. Andrews was able to salvage a season series split after dropping the first matchup 3-1 back on Feb. 4.

After dropping the first set 27-25, St. Andrews took the next three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-14 and 27-25. The Knights committed just nine errors across the four sets compared to 29 for Carolina and had a better hitting percentage in every set they won. The Bruins had more total kills (46-38) across the four sets.

Khushpreet Sandhu paced the Knights in kills with 17 and also added six serving aces as well as three digs. Kaleb Middleton dished out 30 assists, had three serving aces and two digs. Javier Alejandro Palacio Novoa led the team in digs with eight, had eight kills and two serving aces.

St. Andrews will return to Harris Court on Saturday morning for a matchup with the Bluefield Rams, who previously swept the Knights back on Feb. 8. The contest is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.