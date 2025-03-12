CAMERON —The Lady Scots softball team picked up a 9-0 road win over the Union Pines Vikings on Tuesday night. Scotland improves to 4-1 (3-0 in conference games) on the season with their third straight victory while Union Pines falls to 1-5 (1-1 against conference opponents) with their second consecutive loss.

The star of the contest for the Scots was unquestionably Avery Stutts, who threw a perfect game and had 15 strikeouts in the process. She threw 79 pitches (63 strikes) to the 21 batters she faced.

Offensively, Scotland got runs in every inning of the game except the first. They would get one apiece in the second, third, fifth and seventh innings as well as two in the fourth and three in the sixth. The Scots had 11 hits in the game and also benefited from five Union Pines errors.

Ramsey Hale had a two-run homer during the top of the fourth and went 2-4 from the plate overall. Dawson Blue led the team in RBIs with three while Kinsey Hamilton would go 3-4 from the plate to lead Scotland in hits. In addition to her perfect game on the mound, Stutts would go 2-3 from the plate while Madison Dixon went 2-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

The Scots will take a break from conference action when they return home on Friday night to host the East Forsyth Eagles (0-5). The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.