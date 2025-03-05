MOCKSVILLE —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team defeated the Carolina University Bruins by a score of 14-4 on Tuesday afternoon at Mando Field at Rich Park. St. Andrews improves to 9-6 on the season with the victory while the Bruins fall to 3-8 with the loss. The Knights have crushed Carolina twice in the past week, having also beaten them 14-1 at Clark Field last Tuesday.

Carolina got the first three runs of the game in their half of the first inning on a two-run homer from Robbie Smith and an RBI single from Danny Gonzalez. St. Andrews answered back with two runs apiece in the top of the second and third innings. Those runs came on a two-RBI double from Caden Santucci and a two-run homer from Josh Zambito.

The game went from a tight contest to a blowout when St. Andrews scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth while sending 13 batters to the plate. Garrett Wolff got the scoring started on a two-RBI double then scored on an RBI single from Eric Cantu.

Garrett Hamby and Zambito would then get RBIs with the bases loaded on a hit by pitch and walk respectively. Kanan Treece and Wolff added homers with Treece’s being a grand slam.

St. Andrews as a team outhit the Bruins 9-5 in the game. The Knights drew six walks compared to one for Carolina.

Jonathan Foster got the win on the mound for St. Andrews in relief. Foster pitched three innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts against zero walks. Chase Lee took the loss for the Bruins.

The Knights will return home for a three-game weekend series against Spartanburg Methodist. The first two games will be on Saturday at noon and 3 p.m. St. Andrews lost the lone meeting between the teams this season on the road by a score of 15-3 back in early February.

Golf finishes second at Koala Classic

The Knights competed at the 2025 Koala Classic over Monday and Tuesday, which was hosted by Columbia in Chapin, South Carolina. St. Andrews finished the competition in second place as a team with a total score of +46 (614 strokes), 18 strokes behind Columbia International, who won the event with a total score of +28 (596 strokes). Erskine rounded out the top three teams with a total score of +68 (636 strokes).

The Knights had four golfers place in the top 10 overall. Troy Taylor led the way as he scored a +9 (151) over the two rounds of golf, placing him in a three-way tie for third among all golfers. Kai Raymond scored a +11 (153) to put him in a three-way tie for sixth while Joe Stevenson and Matt Lefebvre both scored a +13 (155) to squarely put them in a four-way tie for ninth.

St. Andrews will be back in action on Monday, March 17 at the 2025 Stitch Golf Sandhills Community College Flyers Spring Invitational. The competition will be a two-day event.