RAEFORD —The Lady Scots soccer team dropped their season opener on the road Tuesday night to the Hoke County Bucks in a 3-0 final. Scotland falls to 0-1 (0-1 in conference games) on the season with the loss while Hoke County improves to 2-2 (1-0 against conference opponents) with the victory.

The Scots struggled to generate any consistent offensive pressure as they had just one shot on goal in the game, which came from Karli Jacquez. Addison Anderson played 70 minutes in goal and made 20 saves with three goals allowed while Caycee Bert replaced her for the final 10 minutes and made three saves against no goals allowed. Reagan Strickland and Jacquez had one steal apiece.

“Lack of communication and position awareness were our two biggest issues in the game,” Head Coach Jeremy White said. “The team played hard, and I saw a lot of positive things on the field by both players with experience and players with little to no experience.”

Scotland will remain on the road Friday night for a battle with the Southern Lee Cavaliers, who are currently 2-0. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.