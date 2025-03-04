LAURINBURG —Scotland County Parks & Recreation is set to host an adult (ages 18+ only) March Madness basketball league from Wednesday, March 12 through Wednesday, April 16 with games being exclusively held on Wednesdays. The registration deadline for the league is this Saturday, March 8.

The registration fee is set at $200 per team or at $25 per individual. There is a minimum player requirement of 5-8 players.

The registration process can be completed in person at the I. Ellis Johnson Community Center (815 McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg) or via email to brogers@scotlandcounty.org. Any further questions about the league can be directed to the same email address; there is no phone at the center.

Spring sports registration is also now open. T-ball is open to ages 4-6, softball is open ages 7-15, baseball is open ages 7-12 and soccer is open ages 3-13.

The registration fee is currently set at $15 per kid. Visit the Scotland County Parks & Recreation website for more information and to become registered.