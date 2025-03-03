ASHEBORO — Team Unified Inc Basketball opened their season with a championship gold, showcasing the incredible talent and determination of their young athletes. Under the leadership of Head Coach Aundra Reaves and assistant Tommy McIntyre, the ninth-grade team and Coach Jesse Locklear’s fifth grade team both secured impressive victories against two elite programs, setting a strong tone for the season ahead.

The ninth-grade team, known for their teamwork and skill, demonstrated an exceptional performance on the court while the fifth-grade team showcased their potential and determination, earning a well-deserved win. Both teams have proven that they are ready to compete at a high level this season.

The Team Unified JV boys team, led by Coach Jimmel Williamson, also had a commendable showing this weekend. Despite a strong effort, they fell short in the semi-final round of the tournament against a formidable opponent. The JV team’s resilience and sportsmanship were evident, and they look forward to bouncing back in future competitions.

Looking ahead, Team Unified Inc Basketball will participate in upcoming tournaments on Saturday, March 8 in Florence, South Carolina and March 15-16 in Fayetteville. We invite all fans, families and supporters to come out and cheer for your Scotland County AAU Basketball teams as they continue their journey this season.

For more information and updates, please follow us on our social media channels or visit our online website.