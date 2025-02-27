DUNN—The Lady Scots softball team defeated the Midway Raiders in a 1-0 final (10 innings) during the team’s season opener on the road Wednesday night. Scotland improves to 1-0 with the victory while Midway, last season’s 2A state runners-up, falls to 0-1 with the loss.

Wednesday’s contest was a defensive struggle, with only four total hits in the game, three for the Scots and one for the Raiders. The lone run of the contest occurred in the top of the 10th inning on a solo home run from Avery Stutts, who went 2-4 from the plate in the game. Addison Johnson had Scotland’s other hit with a double in the top of the sixth.

Stutts also dominated the game from the mound as the Scots’ starting pitcher, allowing just one hit over her 10 innings of work while striking out 23 Midway batters. Stutts did not walk a single batter during the game.

The Scots will stay on the road for a battle with South Brunswick, last season’s 3A state champions, on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

St. Andrews softball beaten twice by Brenau at home

The Knights fell in both games of a Wednesday home doubleheader by scores of 8-0 and 16-5. St. Andrews falls to 2-12 (0-4 in conference games) with the losses while the Tigers remain undefeated and improve to 6-0 (2-0 vs conference opponents) with the victories.

The first contest, which was a five-inning game, saw Brenau immediately jump out to a lead with four runs in their half of the first inning thanks in part to three errors from St. Andrews. They would add another two in the third and two more in the fourth.

Cat Berger went 2-2 from the plate for the Knights. Meghan Fritz and Brianna Sloan added one hit apiece.

The second game saw the Tigers score two in the first, two in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and seven in the seventh. The Knights scored one in the second, one in the fourth and three in the seventh.

Ava McPhillips went 2-3 from the plate with two RBIs. Kassidy Smith also had three RBIs.

St. Andrews has a road doubleheader on Thursday afternoon against Salem. The Knights will return home for a Saturday doubleheader against the Milligan Buffaloes, with the first game scheduled to start at noon.