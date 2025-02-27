LILLINGTON —The Scotland baseball team earned a 12-5 road victory in their season opener over the Western Harnett Eagles on Wednesday night. The Scots improve to 1-0 on the season with the victory while Western Harnett falls to 0-2 with the loss.

Scotland scored two runs in the first inning, three in the third, one in the fifth, three in the sixth and three in the seventh. The Scots had 12 hits in the game.

Blane Callahan went 2-4 from the plate with two RBIs, which came on an RBI single in the third inning. Kaden Hunsucker, Dylan Tilson and Garrett Manning were the other Scots with multiple hits in the game as they had two apiece.

Tilson was the starting pitcher for Scotland, giving them six innings of three-run ball (only one earned) while allowing just two hits. Tilson had 10 strikeouts against four walks.

The Scots will have a quick turnaround with Purnell Swett (0-1) set to come to town on Thursday night for the team’s home opener. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. from Scotland High School.