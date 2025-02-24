LAURINBURG —The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has released their state playoff seeds and matchups for the 2025 women’s basketball tournament. The Lady Scots earned the No. 21 seed in the east side of the 3A bracket and will travel to face No. 12 seeded First Flight in the first round on Tuesday night. The winner will advance to the second round of the tournament, where they will meet the victor of the matchup between No. 5 South Central and No. 28 Cape Fear on Friday.

The Scots have gone 13-9 overall during the 2024-25 season to this point, most recently falling to the Richmond Raiders in the second round of the SAC Tournament last Tuesday by a score of 52-33. The Nighthawks meanwhile have gone 18-4 over the course of the season and are currently on a three-game winning streak, most recently beating Currituck County 52-38 on Saturday.

The last meeting between the two teams was back in the first round of the playoffs during the 2021-22 season. First Flight was victorious in that game 51-42.

Scotland won two state playoff game last season against Cedar Ridge and Fike before falling to South Central in the third round. They also made it to the third round during the 2022-23 season.

Tipoff for Tuesday night’s contest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The full bracket can be found on the NCHSAA website.