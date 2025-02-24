LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking answers into a shooting that occurred Sunday along Chestnut Street.

Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to Chestnut Street at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday in reference to multiple shots fired, according to information submitted by the LPD. Upon arrival in the area, officers located an abandoned Chevrolet Malibu which had crashed into a City of Laurinburg utility pole and was overturned.

Witnesses on the scene told officers that the Chevrolet Malibu struck two unoccupied parked vehicles on Chestnut Street before crashing into the utility pole, according to police. Officers located several spent shell casings on Chestnut Street. After investigating, officers determined that no person or property had been struck by gunfire.

After clearing the scene, officers were contacted by 35-year-old Exzavier Isaac of Aberdeen, according to the LPD. Isaac advised he was the owner and driver of the Chevrolet Malibu and reported that he crashed into the utility pole while attempting to flee from Chestnut Street because he was being shot at. Isaac would not provide any additional information regarding the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to contact Scotland Crimestoppers anonymously by downloading the FREE mobile app P3Tips.com on Apple or Android devices, visiting the website www.scotlandcountycs.com or contacting by phone at 910-266-8146.