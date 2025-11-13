Sam Baker Jr., a senior at Marlboro Academy, recently completed his FAA flight test and oral exam to receive his Private Pilot Certificate.

LAURINBURG — While most teenagers worry about getting their driver’s license, a senior at Marlboro Academy aimed higher: earning his Private Pilot Certificate.

Sam Baker Jr. began pursuing his certificate at 15 and successfully obtained it at 17. Though achieving the pilot’s license at such a young age might seem unusual, it was a natural choice for him. With a family of pilots, learning to fly has been a passion for as long as he can remember.

“All four of my grandparents are pilots, and a bunch of my uncles are pilots as well … I just loved it,” Baker said.

He is used to flying out of the airstrip on his family farm with his uncle.

“I got to fly with my uncle before getting my certificate … He gave me some tips and stuff about flying,” Baker said. “I thought it’d be cool if I got one myself.”

Although his family sparked his interest, it was instructor Hector Valleortiz of Departure Aviation Services who helped Baker hone his skills.

“He is one of the best instructors in this entire area … He is a top-notch flight instructor. He pushed me beyond my limits and made me who I am today. He developed me,” Baker said.

As part of his testing, Baker completed an oral exam.

“My examiner and I sat down together, and he asked general questions about flying, regulations, aircraft parts … all that different stuff,” Baker said.

Next, Baker took a flight test, which included maneuvers demonstrating FAA standards, such as preflight inspection, takeoffs and landings, and emergency procedures.

Baker said he walked into the examination without nerves because he was confident in the training he received.

“My instructor prepared me, and I wasn’t nervous at all,” he said. “I was very, very excited to get it over with so that I can fly people around.”

While Baker doesn’t plan to fly professionally, he looks forward to piloting for leisure, including trips to golf courses. One of his first passengers will be his grandmother and fellow pilot, Lee Harris.

“She’s been with me through this whole process,” Baker said.

Baker encourages others to pursue a Private Pilot Certificate if they can.

“You should definitely get it,” he said. “It’s worth a lifetime. The certificate stays with you forever, and general aviation is one of the most underrated things ever. Flying is something that will never leave you. You will never regret it — from the moment you start training to the moment you get your certificate.”