BRUNSWICK, GA —The St. Andrews Knights men’s golf team competed in the Coastal Georgia Winter Invitational over Monday and Tuesday, finishing in ninth place out of 17 competing schools with a cumulative score of +44 over the three rounds of competition. Keiser won the competition by shooting a collective -7, which was eight strokes better than second placed Coastal Georgia (+1), the hosts of the event. It was the first competition for the Knights since their fall conference championship on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

St. Andrews collectively shot a +20 in round one, +8 in round two and +16 on the third round. The team finished three strokes ahead of 10th placed St. Thomas and nine strokes behind eighth placed Columbia International.

Joe Stevenson was the highest placed individual finisher for St. Andrews, finishing in a tie for 14th with Lee Smith of Coastal Georgia with a cumulative score of +2. Stevenson shot even on the first round, -2 in round two and +4 in the final round. Matt Lefebvre finished in a six-way tie for 35th among all golfers with a total score of +9 (+4, even and +5 over the three rounds of competition respectively).

St. Andrews will be back in action for the Sandhills Shootout on Monday, Feb. 24. The event will be a two-day competition.