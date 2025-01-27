LAURINBURG —Scotland High School senior Zion Morrison has committed to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) to play football beginning in the fall of 2025, Morrison announced on his X account Saturday evening. Morrison has been part of the Scotland varsity squad for two seasons, during his junior and senior years.

Morrison had a big role on the Scotland defense over his 21 (10 during the 2024 season) games played on the varsity team. Across two seasons Morrison compiled 100 tackles (93 solo), 27 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Morrison was second on the team in both tackles for loss (13) and in sacks (6) during the 2024 season.

The Scots went 7-6 overall (3-3 in conference games) during the 2024 season and were able to advance to the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs for the second consecutive season. In addition to their victory over Union Pines, they picked up a playoff victory against Terry Sanford before falling to top seeded Havelock.

The Braves meanwhile went 6-5 (6-3 in conference games) during their 2024 campaign. They ended the year on a four-game winning streak and have posted winning records in back-to-back seasons (they went 7-3 in 2023).

Congratulations to Morrison and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!

All of Morrison’s statistics are from MaxPreps.