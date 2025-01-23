GRAYSON, KY —The St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball team dropped a 66-62 road contest at the hands of Kentucky Christian on Wednesday night. St. Andrews saw their three-game winning streak end with the loss as they fall to 9-11 (5-8 against AAC teams) on the season while Kentucky Chrisitan improves to 4-14 (3-9 against conference opponents) with the victory.

The game was a back-and-forth affair that saw six ties and 13 lead changes between the two teams. The big difference in the game ended up being the second quarter, which saw Kentucky Christian outscore St. Andrews 15-9. Otherwise, the Knights won the first period 19-18 and the fourth frame 25-22 with the third quarter being 11-9 in favor of Kentucky Christian.

Londaisha Smith paced the Knights in scoring with 15 points on a very efficient 7-13 shooting night from the floor while also adding three rebounds, two assists and three steals in the team’s defeat. Jada Richardson led the team in rebounds with six while Jamicia Davis dished out a team high five assists.

Despite the difficult loss, the Knights had a couple of areas of statistical advantages in the game. Those include rebounds (35-28), second chance points (11-2), points in the paint (36-30) and fastbreak points (18-17).

St. Andrews will remain on the road for another conference matchup on Saturday afternoon against Johnson, who defeated them in Laurinburg back on Jan. 9 by a score of 87-46. Tipoff in Knoxville is scheduled for noon.

Men’s basketball defeated by Kentucky Christian

The Knights were defeated on the road by their conference rivals on Wednesday night by a score of 81-64. St. Andrews falls to 3-12 (2-10 against AAC schools) on the season with the loss while Kentucky Christian improves to 2-16 (2-8 against conference opponents) and snaps their 10-game losing streak with the victory.

Kentucky Christian controlled the game throughout as they led by as many as 24 points while St. Andrews never led by more than two at any point. The Knights were outscored in the first half by 20 (42-22) before managing to outscore Kentucky Christian 42-39 over the final 20 minutes of action.

Ma’Nas Drummond led St. Andrews in scoring with 26 points and also had seven rebounds, two assists and a steal. Mateu Escamilla grabbed a team high eight rebounds while also adding 11 points, two assists and two steals. Drummond, Escamilla and Caleb Brown had two assists apiece to share the team lead in that area.

There were only two notable statistics the Knights held an advantage in the game. Those were in rebounds (38-35) and second chance points (10-8).

St. Andrews will remain on the road for another conference matchup on Saturday afternoon against Johnson, who they defeated in Laurinburg back on Jan. 9 in double overtime by a score of 112-102. Tipoff in Knoxville is scheduled for 2 p.m.