LAURINBURG —A basketball tournament is set to come locally to Laurinburg in early March at the IEJ Community Center (815 McGirts Bridge Rd). The two-day event (March 7 and March 8) has a registration deadline of Friday, Feb. 7.

There are limited spots for the event as only the first 10 teams will be permitted. Teams must be put together ahead of time as they will not be put together on the spot.

Further questions about the competition can be directed to event planner Zaye Bines.