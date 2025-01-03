CAMERON —The Scotland boys wrestling team competed in the Union Pines Triple Dual competition on Thursday night against Athens Drive Magnet High School, Overhills High School and Piedmont High School. The Scots picked up a 48-27 win over Overhills but lost to Piedmont 52-25 and to Athens Drive Magnet 50-23. Conference rivals Richmond and Union Pines were the other schools that competed in the event.

In their win against Overhills, Scotland won eight different matches, two from fall and six by way of forfeit. Anthony Pate (157) defeated Matthew Harbot in 1:04 while Amari Singletary (215) took down Ayden Castro in 51 seconds for the team’s two wins by fall. Josh Smith (113), Zayrn McNeill (126), Donerio Graham (132), Noah Colf (150), Peyton Fields (175) and David Pruitte (285) got credited for wins via forfeit.

Against Piedmont, the Scots were victorious in five matches. Two came by fall, two were by major decision and one was via technical fall.

Kah`Jzere Knight (120) beat Jayden Cash in 50 seconds with Singletary taking down Dallas Tucker in 3:39 for the two wins by way of fall. The team’s two major decision wins were Smith being a winner against Mason Newman 13-2 while Graham was victorious over Adam Jama 18-10. McNeill took down Braxton Poteat 23-6 in 4:15 for the technical fall victory.

Scotland picked up four wins in their matchup against Athens Drive Magnet. Two wins were by fall, one was by technical fall and one was a forfeit.

Singletary beat Luke Rutheny in 2:34 and Smith defeated Matthew Fleming in 2:37 for the two wins via fall. Pate took down Grant Chappell 24-7 in 4:00 for the win by technical fall while Fields got credit for the forfeited victory.

The team will have a short turnaround with the PJ Memorial Tournament set for Saturday morning at Purnell Swett High School. The competition is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Girls wrestling wins four matches in New Year Round Robin

The Scots competed in a New Year Round Robin with Asheboro, Jordan-Matthews, Overhills and Union Pines on Thursday. Scotland won four different matches during the competition, one by decision and three by fall.

Shayleigh Ward (132) picked up two wins via fall with victories over Kirra Daberkow of Union Pines and Jocelyn Shaffer of Overhills. Latia Williams (165) defeated Leila Flechsenhaar of Union Pines by decision 9-5 while Shyanne White (235) picked up a win by fall against Nariyah Dennis of Asheboro. Williams also had a win against teammate Madison DeBerry by fall.

The girls will head to the PJ Memorial Tournament along with the boys team on Saturday. The event will start at 9 a.m. from Purnell Swett High School.