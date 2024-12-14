CAMERON —The Lady Scots basketball team dropped a 53-31 road contest against conference rival Union Pines on Friday night. Scotland falls to 3-2 (2-1 against conference opponents) on the season with the loss while the Vikings remain undefeated and improve to 8-0 (2-0 against SAC teams) with the victory.

The Scots were outscored in every quarter of the game. Union Pines won the first period 18-15, the second quarter 10-2, the third frame 13-6 and the final quarter 12-8.

Morgan Thompson paced Scotland in scoring with 20 points. Lanika Walters had two made three-point field goals in the loss.

The Scots will look to rebound on Saturday night when they head south of the border for a matchup with the Wilson Tigers in a tournament game. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Boys drop third straight at hands of Union Pines

The Scots headed on the road for the first time in the 2024-25 season on Friday night, falling to the Vikings in a 72-56 final. Scotland falls to 1-3 (0-3 against conference opponents) on the season with the loss while Union Pines improves to 5-3 (1-1 against SAC teams) with the victory.

The Scots were outscored by the Vikings in every quarter of the contest. Union Pines won the first quarter 14-8, the second period 18-12, the third frame 17-14 and the final quarter 23-22.

Dajuan Gibson led Scotland in scoring with 17 points in the loss. LaSean Pittman added 12 points while Shylan Harrell had 10, giving the Scots three players in double digits for the game.

The Scots will battle Marlboro County in Bennettsville next Friday, Dec. 20. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.