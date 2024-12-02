LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights football program is now in the market for a new head coach. The athletics department announced on the school’s athletics website on Monday that Robert Curtin has stepped down from his position after three seasons with the team. No reason or explanation was provided as to why Curtin decided to step down from his role.

St. Andrews has one victory since the start of the 2022-23 season, a 27-26 home win over conference rival Union Commonwealth on Oct. 8, 2022. The team has gone winless in each of the past two seasons.

Prior to taking over with the Knights in 2022, Curtin spent one season as the interim head coach of Pinecrest High School in 2021, where the Patriots went 8-3 overall and 4-1 against conference opponents. He spent eight years on their coaching staff as an Assistant Special Teams Coordinator and Linebackers coach prior to taking over as head coach during the aforementioned 2021 season.

The Knights will begin their search for Curtin’s replacement and announce further updates on the coaching staff in the coming weeks as they become available.