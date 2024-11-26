LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights men’s volleyball program has a new head coach. The Knights Athletics Instagram account announced on Monday that Noah Ray has been hired as the next man to lead the team. St. Andrews has been searching for a new head coach to lead the program since the end of June when Henry Gorton backed out of the job after taking the position less than a month prior.

The program had a successful season a year ago, going 22-10 overall with a 7-5 mark against conference foes. That was good enough for a third-place finish in the Appalachian Athletic Conference for the third straight season. The Knights would fall to Reinhardt in the second round of the AAC tournament by way of a sweep.

St. Andrews has not released their 2025 season schedule as of now. Last year their first exhibition contest was in Tennessee against Milligan on Jan. 20. The first contests they had that counted in the standings were six days later on Jan. 26 against Virginia Wesleyan and Eastern Mennonite University.