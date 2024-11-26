A record crowd turned out for the annual Christmas on Main held on Sunday. The event ringed in the Chirstmas holiday season with 120 vendors, a tree lighting and several live performing acts.

A record crowd turned out for the annual Christmas on Main held on Sunday. The event ringed in the Chirstmas holiday season with 120 vendors, a tree lighting and several live performing acts.

A record crowd turned out for the annual Christmas on Main held on Sunday. The event ringed in the Chirstmas holiday season with 120 vendors, a tree lighting and several live performing acts.

This year’s Christmas tree in Downtown Laurinburg was lit by Christ the Cornerstone Academy student Savannah Head, who created the winning ornament to be displayed on the tree. The ornament is entitled “Peace Among Men” and came from Luke 2:14 “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth, peace among men with whom He is pleased.”

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg saw a record crowd on Sunday for the annual Christmas on Main event.

From the start at 1 p.m. to past 6 p.m. for the showing of the Polar Express in the Art Garden, downtown Laurinburg was packed full of people of all ages enjoying the 120 vendors that came out as well as specials in the downtown stores.

“Last year we had about 800 people out here and there are more people out here this year,” said Laurinburg Community Development Director Walker McCoy. “Seeing everyone down here makes all the work worth it.“

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis was blown away by the turnout downtown, which has grown significantly over the past several years despite Christmas on Main’s origins going back to the 1980s.

“It is really unbelievable,” Willis said. “What Terry (Parker), and Tis’ the Season and all those volunteers have done is something I could have never imagined. It is wonderful and the crowds keep getting bigger every year.”

This year’s tree was lit by Christ the Cornerstone Academy student Savannah Head, who created the winning ornament to be displayed on the tree. The ornament is entitled “Peace Among Men” and came from Luke 2:14 “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth, peace among men with whom He is pleased.”

The third grader had inspiration from a play she was in last year where her teacher put scripture to the song.

“I didn’t believe it when they told me I won,” Head said. “When I was making it I was just thinking about last year and my play where we sang Joy to the World and we were in the angel choir, so I thought about an angel.”

Along with the lighting of the Christmas Tree, those in attendance downtown heard from a Dolly Parton impersonator, Northview Harvest Ministries Choir, Biscuits & Gravy, and saw the premiere of this year’s Dancing Santas.

“This is what we’ve wanted,” said ‘Tis the Season’s Terry Parker. “All the hard work, team work, collaboration has paid off. The trolly ride was a big hit and so was having the free Santa for photos. We try to do things to give back to the community because this is the time of year to be giving back.”

“It’s growing every year and getting better every year,” she added.