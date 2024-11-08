LAURINBURG —Scotland rising junior Dawson Blue announced her commitment to play softball at Oklahoma State University starting in the fall of 2026 on Thursday night. She made the announcement on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Blue is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where she led a 19-2 Scots team in multiple statistics. Notable ones include batting percentage (.456), home runs (11), RBIs (37) and slugging percentage (1.102). She was one of four girls named to the 3A All-State team and one of six to make the 3A All-District squad.

Blue also was part of the Lady Scots volleyball team this fall that made it to the SAC championship game and won two state playoff games. The softball team will begin their 2025 season on Feb. 26 at Midway.

Congratulations to Dawson and those involved in this accomplishment!