LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team was narrowly defeated 79-75 in their season opener at home on Saturday afternoon by Mid-Atlantic Christian. St. Andrews falls to 0-1 with the loss while the Mustangs improve to 1-1 with the victory.

The Knights trailed by eight at halftime (34-26) but outscored Mid-Atlantic Christian 47-43 in the second half to make things interesting. St. Andrews even held the lead (72-70) inside of two minutes (1:56) left in the game but couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch to hold on for the win.

St. Andrews shot just 33.3% from the field (21-63) while the Mustangs were just over 50% at 50.9% (28-55). Mid-Atlantic Christian was better at the foul line, shooting 61.8% (21-34) compared to just 53.7% (22-41) for the Knights and also dominated points in the paint (48-22). St. Andrews can hang their hat on having more bench points (28-19), assists (11-5) and second chance points (17-5).

Jordan Taylor was the Knights’ leading scorer and rebounder with 15 points and eight rebounds, respectively. Jaylin McDuffie added 13 points and six rebounds of his own while Manas Drummond dished out a team leading four assists in the loss. Caleb Brown contributed 10 points off the bench.

St. Andrews will now head on the road for the first time this season on Monday night as they get set to take on Johnson & Wales. Tipoff time is set for 7:00 p.m. at the JWU Wildcat Center in Charlotte.

Football blown out at Kentucky Christian

The Knights were defeated on the road by their conference rivals in a 85-26 final on Saturday afternoon. St. Andrews falls to 0-7 (0-4 against conference opponents) with the loss while Kentucky Christian improves to 2-7 (1-4 vs AAC teams) with the victory. It was both the most points the Knights have scored in a game this season and the most points they have allowed in a game this year.

Kedrick Patterson was the Knights’ leading passer, going 16-26 through the air for 143 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Devon Roesch caught seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown while Juwan Lyons added three receptions for 30 yards and a score. Damarion McCaskill was the team’s leading rusher with 29 yards on just three attempts while Ellison Sandiford got a touchdown on the ground.

Lavarius Heath-Lewis was the defense’s leading tackler with eight. Rodarius Poag had the team’s lone sack on the day. They had six tackles for loss as a team.

The Knights will return to Laurinburg for their final home game of the regular season on Saturday afternoon against conference rival Bluefield. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Women’s volleyball swept by Bryan and Tennessee Wesleyan

The Knights faced off with a pair of conference opponents in Bryan and Tennessee Wesleyan on Friday and Saturday, respectively. They were swept by both, bringing their season record to 0-27 (0-18 in conference games).

The sets of Friday’s matchup with Bryan had scores of 25-13, 27-25 and 25-11. The Knights had fewer kills (16-39), more errors (19-18) and a worse hitting percentage in every set of the game.

Jade Alvarez and Emily Daniel had five kills apiece to co-lead the team. Kayden Pate had 12 digs to pace the Knights in that category while Arianna Little dished out 10 of St. Andrews’ 14 assists.

The sets of Saturday’s game with Tennessee Wesleyan had scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-11. The Knights had fewer kills (18-42) and a worse hitting percentage in two of the game’s three sets.

Maddison Larrimore had seven kills to lead the team while Bailey Zivitski paced the Knights in digs with 10. Little and Isabella Thurston each had six assists to share the team lead.

The Knights will wrap up their 2024 season with a home matchup against CIU on Tuesday night. The game will start at 6:30 p.m.

Men’s and women’s wrestling start seasons

Both programs had their first competitions of the 2024-25 season over the weekend. The women participated in the UMO Open on Saturday while the men headed to the UNCP Open on Sunday. No results have been made available as of now, continue to check the schedules on the St. Andrews Athletics website.

The women will next have the Life Open on Saturday, Nov. 9 with the competition starting at 9:00 a.m. The men will have the Averett Tri Match starting on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. It will be a two-day event.