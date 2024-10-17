COLUMBIA, S.C. —The St. Andrews Knights men’s soccer team picked up their third consecutive win on Wednesday night, defeating conference rival Columbia on the road by a score of 2-1. The Knights improve to 6-6-1 (4-5-1 against conference opponents) with the victory while Columbia falls to 3-9-2 (2-8 vs AAC teams) with the loss.

St. Andrews got both of their goals in the first half, with the first coming at the 19:14 mark from Jayden Robinson on an assist by Pablo Diezhandino. Robinson would also get St. Andrews’ other goal just a couple of minutes later (22:58). Jakeem Amuda scored Columbia’s lone goal of the game just over five minutes into the second half (at the 50:36 mark).

Cristobal Romero was nearly perfect in net for the Knights, making seven saves on eight Columbia shots. Jake Marks faced nine St. Andrews shots on goal and made seven saves.

The Knights will look to complete a perfect four-game road trip on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Pikeville for a 4:30 p.m. matchup with their conference rivals. St. Andrews has not yet faced Pikeville during the 2024 season.

SAU women shutout at Columbia

The Knights were defeated 3-0 by their conference rivals on the road Wednesday night. St. Andrews falls to 1-13 (1-10 in conference games) on the season with the loss while Columbia climbs over .500 with their fourth straight win, moving to 7-6 (4-5 against conference opponents) on the season.

Columbia got two of their goals in the first half and one in the second half. Kinzly Cohen got the party started on an assist by Jordan Myers at the 18:42 mark with Madison Dibert adding to the lead just before the break (41:49) on another assist by Myers. Malia Kincaid got their last goal at the 68:51 mark with an assist by Myers, her third of the game.

Jaydin Sanchez had a busy night in net for the Knights, facing 10 shots on goal and making seven saves. Teagan Eisenring was the winning goaltender for Columbia, playing 45 minutes and making two saves on two St. Andrews shots (Camryn McCutchen also played 45 minutes for Columbia). Diane Maillis and Flo De Castro recorded one shot on goal each for the Knights.

St. Andrews will wrap up their four-game road trip on Saturday afternoon with a trip to face conference rival Pikeville. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. They are currently 1-2 on the trip.

Scotland boys lose at home to Pinecrest

The Scots fell on Wednesday night to their conference rivals by a score of 9-1. It was Scotland’s second loss to the Patriots this season, having also fell 9-0 back on Sept. 23. The Scots now stand at 2-10-2 (0-10 vs SAC teams) with the defeat while Pinecrest improves to 12-2 (8-0 in conference games) with the win.

No game information or statistics were provided on MaxPreps for either team. Continue to check back for when they become available here: Pinecrest vs Scotland | Soccer | 10/16 (maxpreps.com).

The Scots will get a few days off before heading on the road for the final time in the regular season for a matchup on Monday night with Lee County at 6 p.m. Scotland was defeated by the Yellow Jackets 7-0 at home on Sept. 25.