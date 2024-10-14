LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots volleyball team had three girls named to the all-conference team on Monday morning. Head Coach Adam Romaine confirmed that seniors Addison Johnson and Reagan Malpass as well as sophomore Molly Gallagher were all named to the team at the conclusion of the regular season, which for Scotland was Thursday night’s victorious sweep over archrival Richmond on senior night.

Johnson recently passed 1,000 kills for her Scots career and has been a force for Scotland all season long. She was the team leader in numerous statistics during the regular season including kills (388), digs (182), serving aces (65), blocks (128) and hitting percentage (.419). If you haven’t had a chance to read our prior story on Johnson about passing the 1,000-kill mark for her Scots career you can do so here: Scots Senior Addison Johnson honored for passing 1,000 career kills | Laurinburg Exchange.

Malpass was the one behind setting up Johnson for many of those kills as she paced the team in assists all season with 631. She was also second on the team in serving aces with 38, only trailing Johnson’s 65.

Gallagher meanwhile played a huge role in the team’s success during her first year on the varsity team, finishing in the top three in multiple key statistics. She was second on the team in both kills with 242 and digs with 113 while also finishing third on the team in hitting percentage (.213) and serving aces (37).

Johnson, Malpass and Gallagher will look to lead the No. 2 Scots on a deep postseason run beginning Monday night at home against No. 7 Southern Lee in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. The Scots won both regular season matchups with the Cavaliers, having swept them at home back on Aug. 29 and won in four sets at Southern Lee on Sept. 24. Monday’s matchup will begin at 6 p.m.

A Scotland victory on Monday night would put them at home again on Tuesday against the highest remaining seed from the other games. No. 3 Union Pines will host No. 6 Richmond while No. 4 Hoke County will host No. 5 Lee County with No. 1 Pinecrest receiving a bye. The conference championship game will be on Wednesday night.

Congratulations to all the girls and those involved in this incredible accomplishment!