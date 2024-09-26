Head Coach Adam Romaine (left) and Addison Johnson (4) after their win over Union Pines on Wednesday. The Scots held a tribute for Johnson prior to the game.

LAURINBURG —Addison Johnson went over 1,000 kills for her Scots career during their loss at Pine Forest on Monday night in Fayetteville. That milestone was celebrated by Head Coach Adam Romaine and the rest of the team when they returned home from their five-game road trip on Wednesday night prior to their win over Union Pines at Scotland High School.

When asked about what Johnson has meant to his program over the past several years, Romaine couldn’t put everything into words in a simple interview and jokingly said he would need an entire radio show to truly express his gratitude. That being said, he was extremely proud of her and wanted to recognize the incredible achievement when they returned home from their road trip.

“She’s been our horse for the last three or four years and has put the team on her back at times,” Romaine said. “I couldn’t ask for anybody better and I thank God that I was able to sit here and witness this accomplishment, I’m happy for her.”

Johnson knew she was getting close to hitting the mark but was unaware of the ceremony they were throwing together for her. She was very appreciative of everything the team did to honor her achievement and was amazed at their ability to hide it.

“That’s always been a milestone of mine because I’ve never known Scotland to have a 1,000-kill ceremony,” Johnson said. “It was so special to me because I had no idea it was happening and I turned around to see all my teammates cheering me on. Having those teammates come together and create that family is one of the best feelings that there can be.”

Johnson had 22 kills on Monday night when she passed the mark and added 18 during Tuesday’s win over Southern Lee before putting on a show with 23 more during their sweep of Union Pines. She will get four more chances in the regular season to add more kills to her resume, starting with a road matchup on Wednesday in Lumberton.

Congratulations to Addison, all of her teammates and the coaching staff on contributing to this incredible accomplishment!