LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots volleyball team wrapped up their regular season schedule with a 3-0 sweep of archrival Richmond on Thursday night at Scotland High School. Seniors Addison Johnson, Teryn Stanton, Zoey Bowman, Reagan Malpass and Emerie Snuggs were recognized for their contributions to the program prior to the game.

Scotland won the three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-23 and 25-18. It was the Scots’ 11th victorious sweep of the 2024 season.

With their second sweep over Richmond this year, the Scots complete the regular season at 17-5 (8-4 in conference games) while the Raiders conclude their regular season at 7-13 (3-9 vs conference opponents) with the loss. Scotland finishes second in the regular season Sandhills 3A/4A standings behind only behind Pinecrest, who went 17-8 on the season and 12-0 against other conference teams. The full standings and statistics leaders for the season can be found on MaxPreps here: Sandhills 3A/4A Conference Volleyball Standings. (maxpreps.com).

Important dates to keep in mind going forward include the conference reporting deadline (11:59 p.m. on Oct. 19) and seeding day for the state playoffs (Sunday, Oct. 20). The Scots have earned a playoff bid for five straight years, losing to No. 11 Cedar Ridge last season in a sweep. The full list of dates and other information about playoff seeding can be found on the NCHSAA website here: Volleyball – NCHSAA.