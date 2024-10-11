BLUEFIELD, WV —The St. Andrews Knights men’s soccer team earned a 3-0 victory on the road over conference rival Bluefield on Wednesday. St. Andrews improves to 4-6-1 (2-5-1 in conference games) on the season with the victory while the Rams fall to 3-7-1 (2-6-1 vs AAC teams) with the loss.

The Knights got on the scoreboard fast with Juan Bautista Quarleri Gil getting the first (and game winning) goal just over six minutes into the game on an assist by Nicolo Ligi. Their second goal and assist came from the same two at the 71:04 mark of the game. Pablo Diezhandino got the Knights’ final goal on a penalty kick shortly after (the 74:21 mark of the game).

Cristobal Romero had a pretty easy night in goal for St. Andrews, only having to make one save in the shutout victory. Justus Repschlaeger made one save on four shots against in goal for Bluefield.

The Knights will continue their four-game road trip on Friday afternoon with a conference matchup against Kentucky Christian, who will enter the game at 0-13-1 (0-8 in conference games). St. Andrews has not played against Kentucky Christian this season.

SAU women drop tight road battle with Bluefield

St. Andrews fell to their conference rivals in a 1-0 final on Wednesday. The Knights remain winless on the season, falling to 0-12 (0-9 vs conference opponents) while Bluefield moves to 4-8-1 (2-7-1 in conference games) with the shutout win. It was the second straight 1-0 loss for St. Andrews, having also fell at home to Bryan on Oct. 5.

The lone goal of the matchup didn’t come until the middle of the second half at the 71:12 mark. Taylor Inocelda-Bihag ended up obtaining the difference maker with an assist from the team.

The Rams heavily outshot the Knights 5-1 during the game. Jaydin Sanchez was nearly perfect in net for St. Andrews, making four saves on those five shots against while Autumn Matthews made the one save required for Bluefield. Anais Blanco registered the only shot on goal for the Knights.

The Knights will continue their four-game road trip on Friday afternoon with a conference matchup against Kentucky Christian. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.

Scotland boys lose at home to Union Pines

The Scots fell to the Vikings 3-1 in Laurinburg on Wednesday night. Scotland’s second loss to Union Pines this season dropped their record to 2-9-2 (0-9 vs SAC teams) while the Vikings improved to 6-8-2 (3-3-2 vs other conference teams) with the win.

Union Pines got their three goals from three different players. Grey Withrow, Courage Hicks and Cole Harkins, who also recorded an assist in the victory. Maddox Mari and Kael Jahn split the game (40 minutes each) in goal for the Vikings with Mari responsible for the Scotland goal. The Scots did not have stats entered for the game.

Scotland has lost nine straight games and has not won a game since a 5-4 home win over South View on Aug. 28. They will get a chance to break the streak on Wednesday night at home against Pinecrest. The Patriots previously beat Scotland 9-0 back on Sept. 23 and currently stand at 11-2 (7-0 in conference play) on the season.