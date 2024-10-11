LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton continues its yearly Bluegrass on the Blackwater series at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 with up-and-coming artist Carolina Owens and her band.

This annual event has been converted into a fundraiser for relief efforts in Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund to help communities recover from Helene. United Way of North Carolina is the fiscal agent for the Fund. The Fund, with assistance from the United Way of North Carolina, will help provide for immediate unmet needs through reimbursements to nonprofits working with disaster survivors.

Caroline Owens is a two-time IBMA & SPBGMA nominated Bluegrass Vocalist, recording artist for Skyline Records, and publisher for Billy Blue Records, of Nashville, TN. She has performed alongside many of the music industry’s most accomplished artists such as: Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Suzanne Cox, The Isaacs, Larry Gatlin, Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, The Malpass Brothers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge and many others.

In addition to her undeniable vocal talent, Caroline made her mark in the songwriting industry when her debut single, Heartbreak Train, claimed the No. 1 Bluegrass song of 2023, on the Bluegrass Borderline Charts.

Caroline’s vocal abilities, paired with her “down-home southern charm,” have received critical acclaim from some of the music industry’s most accomplished performers.

The band features musicians on mandolin, fiddle, bass, banjo and guitar.

Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students. This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash from 1 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through the administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on the Fourth Street side); or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to performance.

The theater does not guarantee the authenticity of tickets purchased from any third-party reseller and recommends that tickets be purchased directly through its box office, etix.com or its website to ensure ticket authenticity and pricing.